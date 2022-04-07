Howe senior signs with Connors

Howe senior Kyley Turner signed to play basketball at Connor State College Tuesday.

She was part of one of the most successful groups in Oklahoma. Her senior season stats were 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and three blocks per game.

She is pictured with, from left, Kylen and Chastity Sanders-Word, Richard Flagg, Kayley Turner, Debbie Flagg and Mason Turner. Photo courtesy of Tom Firme, PDN.

