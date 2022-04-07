County calendar of events 4-7-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Service for Truman McKinney

Funeral service for Timothy Templeton Sr.

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Bokoshe at Kinta

High school softball: Smithville at Heavener; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Webbers Falls at Wister.

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

