County calendar of events 4-7-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Funeral service for Timothy Templeton Sr.
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Bokoshe at Kinta
High school softball: Smithville at Heavener; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Webbers Falls at Wister.
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
