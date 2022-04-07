Candidate filing begins April 13

Candidate filing is scheduled for April 13, 14, and 15, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced today. Candidate filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the three-day period.

Candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, and district attorney offices will file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol, located at 2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City.

Filing will take place on the ground floor, in the east hallway of the State Capitol. Candidates filing for county offices will file at their local County Election Board office and should contact their County Election Board for filing instructions.

Candidate filing packets for all offices are available on the State Election Board website. Packets may also be obtained in person at election board offices. To file for office, candidates must submit the following:

Declaration of Candidacy – signed and notarized

Filing Fee (cashier’s check or certified check only) or a Petition Supporting Candidacy

Required Supplemental Forms (if applicable)

Ziriax said candidates should thoroughly review all qualifications which are included in the Candidate Filing Packet and on the State Election Board website. “Party affiliation requirements and residency requirements for State Senator, State Representative and County Commissioner have been modified due to redistricting. Also, some candidates’ districts may have changed,” Ziriax reminded candidates. Those with questions or concerns regarding their eligibility should consult an attorney or their legal counsel.

A candidate filing checklist is included in the packet for the convenience of candidates.

For more information about candidate filing, visit the 2022 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website or contact the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter and get a better reading experience.