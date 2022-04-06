Top seeds move into LCT semifinals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The 2022 baseball LeFlore County Tournament started Tuesday with the top four seeds advancing to Wednesday’s winner bracket semifinals.

Because of Monday’s rain, games were held Tuesday and will be held Wednesday at Poteau and Spiro.

LCT bracket after Tuesday

Top-seeded Wister plays Poteau at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Poteau while in the lower half of the bracket, second-seed Spiro faces district rival Heavener 8 p.m. Wednesday in Spiro.

All four seeds won their openers Tuesday. Wister hammered Howe, 11-1; Heavener ran away from Panama, 14-4; Spiro downed Pocola, 12-4; and Poteau outscored LeFlore, 16-8.

In Tuesday’s first-round games: Panama defeated Arkoma, 9-0; LeFlore blanked Bokoshe, 12-0; Howe got past Talihina, 12-3; and Pocola edged Cameron, 8-6.

Here are the losers bracket games for Wednesday:

At Poteau

Bokoshe vs. Panama 2 p.m.

Talihina vs. Pocola 4 p.m.

Bokoshe/Panama winner vs. Talihina/Pocola winner 6 p.m.

At Sprio

Howe vs. Cameron 2 p.m.

Arkoma vs. LeFlore 4 p.m.

Howe/Cameron winner vs. Arkoma/LeFlore winner 6 p.m.