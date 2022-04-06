Obituary for Jeanne Jackson

HOWE – Jeanne Lee Jackson, 63, of Howe was born Aug. 30, 1958 in Poteau to Gene and Mary Lee (Culpepper) Jones and passed away April 5, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Springhill Baptist Church in Howe, with Dr. Don Laughlin officiating. Burial will follow in West Gate Cemetery in Howe, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jeanne was a life-long resident of the area and a 1976 graduate of Howe High School. She received her Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology at Northeastern State University in 1987 and made her career as a Counselor. Jeanne loved shopping and was a collector of antiques, clothes, and jewelry. She enjoyed listening to classic rock music and was an avid sports fan of all the Oklahoma teams. Jeanne loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Lee Jones, of Howe; two sons Justin Jackson and wife Dr. Janissa Jackson of Poteau, and Aaron Jackson and wife Tandi of Howe; one sister Tina Blackwell and husband Geno of the Haw Creek community; one brother, Donnie Jones, of Howe; four grandchildren Addison Jackson, Grady Jackson, Preslee Jackson and Jacob Jackson; two nieces Dr. Hannah Blackwell and husband John Worthington of Kingsville, Texas, and Jessie Phillips and husband Justin of Krebs; one nephew Eddie Gene Blackwell and wife Cheyenne of Heavener; and numerous other loved ones, and a host of friends

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Jones; her husband, Larry Jackson; and one sister-in-law, Brenda Jones.

Pallbearers are Aaron Jackson, Justin Jackson, Donnie Jones, Grady Jackson, Jacob Jackson, and Eddie Gene Blackwell.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

