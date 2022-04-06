LeFlore County weather forecast 4-6-2022

Partly cloudy skies early with the clouds clearing later in the day Wednesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast, sponsored by Central National Bank.

The high will be 67 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:58 a.m. Sunset is 7:43 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 6 are a high of 72 and a low of 48. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 91 in 1960 and a record low of 30 in 1982.

On April 6, 2021, the high was 76 with a low of 61.

Tuesday’s high was 80. The low was 55.