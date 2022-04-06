County calendar of events 4-6-2022
PROTECTED CONTENT
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Wednesday
Memorial service for Allen Elwood
Funeral service for Violet Cooper
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament
Thursday
Funeral service for Timothy Templeton Sr.
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Bokoshe at Kinta
High school softball: Smithville at Heavener; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Webbers Falls at Wister.
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
Funeral service for Jeanne Jackson
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Bokoshe at Quinton; Indianola at Whitesboro
High school softball: Cameron at Indianola Tournament
Soccer: Claremore-Sequoyah at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson.
Saturday
Memorial service planned for Barry Collins
Community Easter Egg Hunt 201 Logan Street in Wister
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament
Heavener VFW and auxiliary catfish boil and catfish fry at Reynolds Center
Monday
Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at Courthouse
Heavener, Poteau boys in Poteau Tournament at Choctaw CC
High school baseball: Victory Christian at Heavener; Arkoma at Bokoshe; Howe at Wilburton; Panama at Oktaha; Spiro at Eufaula; Cameron at Wister
High school softball: LCT
School board meetings.
Tuesday
Golf: Poteau boys at Tahlequah Tournament (Cherokee Springs)
High school baseball: Arkoma at Keota; Eufaula at Spiro; Wister at Tushka
High school softball: LCT
Soccer: Inola girls at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau.