April 5 election results in LeFlore County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Michael White was re-elected to the Heavener School Board while a school bond issue in Howe to purchase school buses failed in Tuesday’s election.

In the Heavener race, the incumbent White defeated challenger Joseph Bottoms, 99-75. White finished with 56.9 percent of the votes while Bottoms had 43.1 percent.

A school bond proposal in Howe to purchase new buses failed 52-40.

In a school board race in Panama, Debby Clark won fairly easy over Matthew Adams. Clark finished with 78 voted (77.2 percent) compared to 23 votes for Adams (22.7 percent).

In the Pocola school board election, voters chose Tyler Howard over Josh Merritt. Howard collected 179 votes (66.0 percent) compared to Merritt’s 92 (33.9 percent).

Phil McGehee had an easy time of it in the Poteau School Board election. McGehee finished with 389 votes (84.7 percent) compared to Dow Wilson’s 70 votes (15.2 percent)

The closest election was in the Wister School Board election where DeWade Shatswell received 63 votes (51,6 percent) while Jackie Perez got 59 votes (48.3 percent)