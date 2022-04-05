Service planned for Violet Cooper

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

SPIRO – Funeral service for Violet Marie Cooper, 70, of Spiro is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lighthouse at the Crossroad Church in Spiro, with Reverend Howard Jeffery officiating.

Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born July 10, 1951 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Alfie Fay and Leonard Cooper and passed away April 2, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his daughters Alfie Lou Lee and husband Sam, Johnnie Cooper, Cherry Boswell and husband Tony; sons Harry James Cooper, Jr., Robert Cooper; grandchildren Augie Lee, Odie Lee, Sam Lee, Jr., Tydas Bosewell, Jersey Boswell, Gage Boswell, Jessie Boswell, Jasper Boswell, Journey Boswell, Caleb Cooper, Hayden Cooper, Fancey Cooper, Harry Cooper, Harry Cooper, III; great grandchildren, Axl Lee, Heaven Lee, Cynthia Lee, Triston Cooper, McKenzie Cooper, Skye Cooper, Brooklynne Cooper, Betty Cooper, Tony Cooper; and brothers, Sylvester Cooper and wife Molly, Robert Cooper, Benny Cooper and wife Kay, Leonard Cooper and wife Margie Ann, Anthony Cooper and wife Bessie, Ollie Cooper, and Johnny Cooper and wife Mary Ardell.