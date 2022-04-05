Obituary for Timothy Templeton Sr.

POTEAU – Timothy Joe Templeton, Sr., 62, of Poteau was born March 5, 1960 in Modesto, California to Oliver Henry and Joyce (McCurtain) Templeton and passed away April 3, 2022 in Tulsa.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Heavener Memorial Park, Oklahoma with Sister Sonya Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Tim was a long-time resident of the area and attended The Alter Church in Heavener. He was a retired truck driver for OK Foods and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Tim will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother Joyce Lankford and husband Jimmy of Hodgen; two daughters Sheree Summers and husband Ronald of Poteau, and Kennitha Larson and husband Rick of Washington; three sons Tim Templeton, Jr. and wife Nancy of Poteau, Chad Russel, Sr. of Heavener, and Robert Gibbons and wife Tiffany of Modesto, California; one sister Kim Wheat and husband Lonnie of Heavener,; eight grandchildren T.J. Templeton, III, Cora Templeton, Anthony Solano, Shira Solano, Chad Russel, Jr., Johnnie Harbaugh, Jasmine Harbaugh and Nicklous Dingus; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Oliver Templeton; one aunt Darlene Templeton; six uncles Theadore Templeton, Sherman Templeton, Robert Templeton, Tommy McCurtain, C.D. McCurtain, and Michael “Wooley” McCurtain.

Viewing is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until noon Thursday at the funeral home.

