BROKEN BOW – Heavener lost a pair of slow pitch softball games Monday at Broken Bow and against Idabel.

The Lady Wolves, now 10-6, lost to Broken Bow, 11-3 in a rematch of last-year’s Class 5A semifinal game and also lost to Idabel, 12-8.

Heavener is scheduled to host Checotah and Gore in a three-way Tuesday.

See the whole story in Tuesday’s newsletter or in Thursday’s Ledger.