Election day is Tuesday

It’s election day for voters in seventy-two (72) counties across the state. The Board of Education General Election and other special elections are on the ballot. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every election in their precinct will have a sample ballot to view.) The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

Voters must vote at their assigned polling place and provide a valid proof of identity. Voters without a valid proof of identity may cast a provisional ballot.

Election results will be posted live on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

