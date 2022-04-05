County calendar of events 4-5-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
School board of election for Heavener, Panama, Pocola, Poteau, Wister and special school bond election for Howe School
Funeral service for Charles Curtis
Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Muldrow Tournament at Ben Geren
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament; Panama at Wister
High school softball: Checotah, Gore at Heavener
Soccer: Heavener at Rejoice Christian; Cascia Hall at Poteau.
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
PVIA meets Poteau City Hall.
See the calendar for the next week on Tuesday’s newsletter.