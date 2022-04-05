Commissioners table support request

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – In a brief weekly meeting Monday morning, LeFlore County commissioners considered two items of business – and tabled one of them.

The board had been scheduled to hear from a representative of Rural Water District 2 regarding a request for financial support for the district from the county’s American Recovery Plan Act money. Commission Chairman Craig Olive moved to table the discussion until next week.

