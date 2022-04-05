Amber alert leads to arrest of Bokoshe man

POTEAU – On Monday, the Muldrow Police issued an amber alert for a 15-year-old female. The Poteau Police Department later received information the female was possibly at a hotel on North Broadway in Poteau.

Officers responded and located the female. They also located Vincent Alexander Mink, 24, of Bokoshe, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Tulsa County for using technology to engage in sexual communications with a minor and indecent exposure to a child.

See the whole story in Tuesday’s newsletter or in Thursday’s Ledger.