Service set for Truman McKinney

BOKOSHE – Funeral service for Truman Ray McKinney, 79 of Bokoshe is 1 p.m. Thursday at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with Reverend Carl Cheshire officiating. Burial will follow at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

He was born April 14, 1942 in Bokoshe to Faye (Whittiker) McKinney and David F. McKinney and passed away April 2, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

