POTEAU – Memorial service for Barry Regan Collins, 58, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He died April 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was born on March 14, 1964, to the late Jack Collins and LaWanna Y. (Henson) Collins.

