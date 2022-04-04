LeFlore County weather 4-4-2022

A wet Monday is possible Monday with thunderstorms in the morning and rain along with thunderstorms developing overnight Mostly clear skies during the day Sunday with occasional showers overnight in the LeFlore County weather forecast, sponsored by Central National Bank.

The high is forecast to be 66 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:01 a.m. Sunset is 7:42 p.m.

