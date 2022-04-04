| logout
County calendar of events 4-4-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m. courthouse
Golf: Poteau girls at Muldrow (Ben Geren in Fort Smith)
High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament
High school softball: Heavener at Broken Bow; McCurtain at Arkoma; Cameron at Whitesboro; Wister at Battiest.
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simon’s
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
See the calendar for the next week on our newsletter for Monday.