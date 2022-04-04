County calendar of events 4-4-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m. courthouse

Golf: Poteau girls at Muldrow (Ben Geren in Fort Smith)

High school baseball: LeFlore County Tournament

High school softball: Heavener at Broken Bow; McCurtain at Arkoma; Cameron at Whitesboro; Wister at Battiest.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simon’s

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

