Heavener went 2-0 in slow pitch softball games Saturday in the Howe Lady Lion Festival in games played at Heavener.

The Lady Wolves opened with a 17-6 win over Cameron in the opener, before defeating Talihina, 12-0, in the second contest. Heavener is 10-4 and goes to Broken Bow Monday in a three-way against the hosts and Idabel.

