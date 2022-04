HOWE – Howe and Wister’s slow pitch softball teams both were 1-1 Saturday in games at the Howe Lady Lion Festival.

Howe defeated LeFlore, 20-12, before losing to Wister, 9-8. The Lady Wildcats came up short against Broken Bow, 5-3.

Howe is 6-8 and goes to Oktaha Tuesday. Wister is now 17-7 and travels to Battiest Monday.

Read the whole story on Sunday’s newsletter.