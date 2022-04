Funeral service for Charles Leroy Curtis, 84, is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Southside Baptist Church in Poteau. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Wednesday at his home in Paoli and was born July 2, 1937, in Denver, Colorado to Clyde Franklin Curtis and Pearl Vesta (Buckner) Curtis.

