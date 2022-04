Heavener split a pair of District 3A-4 soccer matches with Tulsa Webster Friday.

Heavener’s boys won, 10-0, while Webster’s girls took the opener, 3-0. The Lady Wolves fall to 0-8 and 0-4. Webster’s girls are 1-3 overall and in district play. Heavener visits Rejoice Christian Tuesday.

Heavener’s boys are 3-6 overall and 1-2 in district play. Webster is 0-4 overall and in district play.

See the whole story on Saturday’s newsletter.