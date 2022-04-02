| logout
County calendar of events 4-2-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Eufaula Tournament at Fountainhead; Poteau girls at Eufaula (Fountainhead).
Funeral service for Rosemary Blaylock
KPRV radio auction for Lamplight Theater restoration
High school baseball: Heavener at Atoka Wood Bat Tournament; Pocola, Muldrow at Spiro
High school softball: Heavener, Howe, Wister at Lady Lion Festival
Meet the candidate Stapp-Zoe community center
See the calendar for the next week in today’s newsletter.