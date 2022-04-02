County calendar of events 4-2-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Eufaula Tournament at Fountainhead; Poteau girls at Eufaula (Fountainhead).

Funeral service for Rosemary Blaylock

KPRV radio auction for Lamplight Theater restoration

Services for Ronald Shelton

High school baseball: Heavener at Atoka Wood Bat Tournament; Pocola, Muldrow at Spiro

High school softball: Heavener, Howe, Wister at Lady Lion Festival

Meet the candidate Stapp-Zoe community center

Reichert fund raiser

