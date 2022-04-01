| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 3-31-2022
Baseball
Tushka 12, Heavener 2
Caney 9, Cameron 1
Stigler 16, Cameron 2
Softball
McCurtain 13, Arkoma 1
Cameron 12, Cave Springs 0
Cameron 13, Quinton 5
Heavener 14, LeFlore 4
Panama 8, Heavener 3
Howe 16, Roland 3
LeFlore 19, Panama 8
Wister 13, Panama 9
Pocola 12, Red Oak 3
Pocola 13, Whitesboro 5
Smithville 10, Talihina 0
Buffalo Valley 12, Talihina 0
Red Oak 15, Whitesboro 14
To make additions or correction, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
