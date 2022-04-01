| logout
Blast from the past 4-1-2022
Blast from the past is a picture we post daily on the people, places and events from the past.
Heavener’s Kit Caughern shoots for the Wolves in a game against Pocola at CASC in the early 1990s. Also pictured for Heavener is Michael Howze (34)
If you have a photograph to submit, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.
Want great visibility for your business, or service? Sponsor our daily blast from the past. Call (918) 653-2425 or email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.
Enjoy heavenerledger.com? Then please support us by subscribing HERE.