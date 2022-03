PANAMA – Memorial service for Ivy Nicole Miles-Armstrong, 21 of Panama is 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans & Miller Chapel in Poteau with Christopher Sumpter officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

She was born April 13, 2000 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Crystal (Thornley) Sumpter and Jeremy Miles and passed away March 26, 2022 in Big Cedar.

See the whole story on Thursday’s newsletter.