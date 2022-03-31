Service planned for Charles Fondren Jr.

SPIRO – Funeral service for Charles “Hanky” Edward Fondren, Jr., 65 of Spiro is 2 p.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Pastor Charles Karch officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born June 4, 1956 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Frankie Mae (Morris) Fondren and Charles Edward Fondren, Sr. and passed away March 29, 2022 in Oklahoma City.

