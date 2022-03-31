SEOK fishing report 3-30-2022

The area fishing report for Wednesday.

Wister: March 25. Elevation above normal. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along the dam, brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

