Seeds released for softball LCT

The LeFlore County softball coaches met Wednesday and made up the seeds for this year’s slow pitch softball LeFlore County Tournament.

Pocola was seeded first, Howe second, Wister third, Whitesboro fourth, Heavener fifth, LeFlore sixth, Panama seventh, Cameron eighth, Talihina ninth and Arkoma 10th.

First-round matchups are Cameron against Talihina and Panama vs. Arkoma. In the second round, Wister plays LeFlore and Heavener takes on Whitesboro. Pocola plays the Cameron and Talihina winner with Howe playing the Panama and Arkoma winner.

Subscribe to the Ledger newsletter HERE and get a much better reading experience.