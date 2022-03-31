| logout
County calendar of events 3-31-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Stigler Tournament at Stigler GC
Funeral service for Marvin DeSpain
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral service for William “Bill” Puckette
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school baseball: Heavener at Atoka Wood Bat Tournament; Braggs at Bokoshe; Muldrow at Panama; Talihina at Kinta
High school softball: Heavener, Howe, Wister at Lady Lion Festival; Quinton at Cameron.
