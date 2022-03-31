County calendar of events 3-31-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Golf: Heavener, Poteau boys in Stigler Tournament at Stigler GC

Funeral service for Marvin DeSpain

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Funeral service for William “Bill” Puckette

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school baseball: Heavener at Atoka Wood Bat Tournament; Braggs at Bokoshe; Muldrow at Panama; Talihina at Kinta

High school softball: Heavener, Howe, Wister at Lady Lion Festival; Quinton at Cameron.

