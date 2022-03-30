| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 3-29-2022
Baseball
Heavener 11, Roland 1
Porum 12, Arkoma 2
Gore 18, Bokoshe 0
LeFlore 8, Cameron 0
Howe 8, Haworth 5
Wister 10, Panama 0
Red Oak 7, Pocola 6
Spiro 8, Checotah 3
Softball
Heavener 14, Eufaula 11
Heavener 12, Wilburton 3
LeFlore 10, Cameron 0
LeFlore 13, Buffalo Valley 3
Broken Bow 15, Howe 5
Panama 9, Gore 1
Pocola 14, Wister 5
Whitesboro 2, Pittsburg 0
Soccer
Boys
Victory Christian 3, Heavener 0
Girls
Victory Christian 10, Heavener 0
To report scores, information to make corrections, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
