LeFlore County scoreboard 3-29-2022

Baseball

Heavener 11, Roland 1

Porum 12, Arkoma 2

Gore 18, Bokoshe 0

LeFlore 8, Cameron 0

Howe 8, Haworth 5

Wister 10, Panama 0

Red Oak 7, Pocola 6

Spiro 8, Checotah 3

Softball

Heavener 14, Eufaula 11

Heavener 12, Wilburton 3

LeFlore 10, Cameron 0

LeFlore 13, Buffalo Valley 3

Broken Bow 15, Howe 5

Panama 9, Gore 1

Pocola 14, Wister 5

Whitesboro 2, Pittsburg 0

Soccer

Boys

Victory Christian 3, Heavener 0

Girls

Victory Christian 10, Heavener 0

To report scores, information to make corrections, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

