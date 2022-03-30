Lady Wolves beat Eufaula, Wilburton

WILBURTON – Heavener’s girls rallied to defeat Eufaula, 14-11, in the opener and downed Wilburton, 12-3, in the second game of a three-way at Wilburton Tuesday.

Heavener is now 6-2 and hosts LeFlore 5 p.m. Thursday in the Howe Lady Lions Festival in a game at Heavener.

In the first game, the Lady Wolves had to rally in the top of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, then scored three times in the top of the ninth to get the win.

Enjoy heavenerledger.com? Then please support us by subscribing HERE.