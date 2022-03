FORT SMITH, Ark. – Heavener’s boys were third and freshman Jeren Pickle finished fourth in the Wolves’ first golf tournament Tuesday in the Roland Tournament at Ben Geren in Fort Smith.

As a team, the Wolves shot 475, behind Henryetta (358) and Muldrow (415).

Pickle, only a freshman, shot an 89. The winning score was 77.

