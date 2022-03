By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County commissioners approved an agreement Monday with VIP Voice Services to upgrade the Internet service at the county Health Department.

The contract costs went up from $980 to $1,230 and $250 per month.

The board also approved the final rule selecting the standard allowance for revenue loss at $10 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.

