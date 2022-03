HOWE – Heavener’s girls struggled to get their offense going while Howe generated enough for a 5-0 win here Monday afternoon.

Howe improves to 4-4 and visits Broken Bow Tuesday in a three-way with Haworth. Heavener is 4-2 and is in a three-way Tuesday at Wilburton with Eufaula.

