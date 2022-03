ROLAND – Heavener jumped ahead early and took a 12-1 win at Roland in a District 3A-7 baseball game here Monday.

The Wolves are now 8-7 overall and 4-5 in district play. Roland drops to 1-5 and 0-5. The two teams are scheduled to play again Tuesday at Heavener.

