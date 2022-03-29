County calendar of events 3-29-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Golf: Heavener boys in Roland Tournament at Ben Geren

Track: Heavener track meet

Graveside service for Jackie Brown

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school baseball: Roland at Heavener; Arkoma at Porum; Bokoshe at Gore; Haworth at Howe; Spiro at Checotah

High school softball: Heavener, Eufaula at Wilburton; Cameron at LeFlore; Pocola at Wister

High school soccer: Victory Christian at Heavener.

