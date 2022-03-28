Service planned for Bill Puckette

POTEAU – Funeral Service for William “Bill” Puckette, 71 of Poteau is 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Jason Waymire and Reverend Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Stapp Zoe Cemetery, Oklahoma under the direction of Grace Funeral Service.

He was born May 5, 1950 in Poteau to Oneta Dawn (Carroll) Puckette and Charles Preston Puckette and passed away March 26, 2022 in Poteau.

