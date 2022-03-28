Runestone Easter Egg hunt planned

The Veterans’ Easter Egg Hunt will once again be held at the Heavener Runestone Park at 11 a.m.

There will be designated areas for ages 0-3, 4-7, 8-12 and assisted hunt. The Park is willing to help, but need help with monetary donations to purchase candy, eggs and prizes, along with volunteers to hide the eggs the day of the event.

In the past, the veterans served hot dogs and chips. This wasn’t done last year due to COVID-19, but they would like to have them again this year if somebody would take over this part of the tradition.

If you would like to help, call (918) 983-2013 or email heavenerrunestonepark@gmail.com.

