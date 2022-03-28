| logout
LeFlore County power polls 3-28-2022
The LeFlore County power polls for baseball and softball for this week.
Baseball
- Wister
- Spiro
- Heavener
- Poteau
- LeFlore
- Cameron
- Howe
- Panama
- Arkoma
- Pocola
- Talihina
- Bokoshe
Softball
- Pocola
- Howe
- Heavener
- Wister
- Whitesboro
- LeFlore
- Cameron
- Panama
- Arkoma
Vote in the LeFlore County power poll for next Monday. Fill out with the top team getting a 1 going through 12. All the votes will be accumulated and a new power poll will be revealed next Monday.
Baseball
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
Slow pitch softball
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
- ___________________
Discuss LeFlore County softball
Return your form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.