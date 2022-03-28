LeFlore County power polls 3-28-2022

The LeFlore County power polls for baseball and softball for this week.

Baseball

Wister Spiro Heavener Poteau LeFlore Cameron Howe Panama Arkoma Pocola Talihina Bokoshe

Softball

Pocola Howe Heavener Wister Whitesboro LeFlore Cameron Panama Arkoma

Vote in the LeFlore County power poll for next Monday. Fill out with the top team getting a 1 going through 12. All the votes will be accumulated and a new power poll will be revealed next Monday.

Baseball

___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________

Discuss county baseball

Slow pitch softball

___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________ ___________________

Discuss LeFlore County softball

Return your form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

power poll