LeFlore County power polls 3-28-2022

Trevor Grubbs

The LeFlore County power polls for baseball and softball for this week.

Baseball

  1. Wister
  2. Spiro
  3. Heavener
  4. Poteau
  5. LeFlore
  6. Cameron
  7. Howe
  8. Panama
  9. Arkoma
  10. Pocola
  11. Talihina
  12. Bokoshe

Softball

  1. Pocola
  2. Howe
  3. Heavener
  4. Wister
  5. Whitesboro
  6. LeFlore
  7. Cameron
  8. Panama
  9. Arkoma

Vote in the LeFlore County power poll for next Monday. Fill out with the top team getting a 1 going through 12. All the votes will be accumulated and a new power poll will be revealed next Monday.

Baseball

  1. ___________________
  2. ___________________
  3. ___________________
  4. ___________________
  5. ___________________
  6. ___________________
  7. ___________________
  8. ___________________
  9. ___________________
  10. ___________________
  11. ___________________
  12. ___________________

Discuss county baseball

Slow pitch softball

  1. ___________________
  2. ___________________
  3. ___________________
  4. ___________________
  5. ___________________
  6. ___________________
  7. ___________________
  8. ___________________
  9. ___________________

Discuss LeFlore County softball

Return your form by email to craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

power poll

