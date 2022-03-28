KPRV radio auction planned

A radio auction to support the Heavener Drama Academy and the restoration project for the Heavener Lamplight Theater is Saturday on KPRV 92.5 FM or 1280 AM at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to bid on your favorite items.

Both of these projects are sponsored by the City of Heavener as charity organizations. Donations for items to auction will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday. All items and cash donations will be advertised during the auction. Some of the items are a Browning knife, socket set, haircut, Chili’s gift bag, pizza and lots more.

During the action, 10 charts of various items shall come up for bid every 15 minutes. Call in on the following phone numbers to place your bid and to support the projects: (918) 413-0515 or (918) 385-2821. On the Monday after the auction, you can pick up your winning bid certificates at Mel Brand Shelter Insurance in Heavener.

For more information call 918 653-2187.

Enjoy heavenerledger.com? Then please support us by subscribing HERE.