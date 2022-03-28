County calendar of events 3-28-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meets 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Sharon Wiles

Golf: Poteau girls at Idabel (Idabel CC)

High school baseball: Heavener at Roland; Okay at Bokoshe; Cameron, Howe at Poteau; Checotah at Spiro

High school softball: Heavener, Porum at Howe; Talihina at Cameron; LeFlore, Red Oak at Wister

High school soccer: Poteau at Heavener.

