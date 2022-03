Commissioners’ agenda 3-28-2022

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners have scheduled a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

CALL TO ORDER. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL (SEE ATTACHED LIST TO BE PRESENTED FOR PAYMENT). BONDS MONTHLY FEE REPORTS. TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS. BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS. NEW BUSINESS CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENTS. BURN BAN. CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S). CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CORRECTION LEASE AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE OF FOUR (4) SHERIFF VEHICLES. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE PUBLIC HEALTH INVESTMENT RESOLUTION ALLOWING COUNTY TREASURER TO REINVEST SURPLUS FUNDS. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CONTRACT BETWEEN VIP VOICE SERVICES AND LEFLORE COUNTY AS SUBMITTED BY THE LEFLORE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. DISCUSSION WITH POSSIBLE ACTION ON AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT 2021 (ARPA 2021) FINAL RULE SELECTING THE STANDARD ALLOWANCE FOR REVENUE LOSS OF TEN MILLION DOLLAR ($10,000,000.00). CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISPOSING OF EQUIPMENT RECORD AS PROVIDED BY THE LEFLORE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE INMATE PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF AND ODOT. DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OF EQUIPMENT FROM TREASURER’S INVENTORY. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE SUBCONTRACT NON-COLLUSION AFFIDAVITS BETWEEN LEFLORE COUNTY AND KIAMICHI ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT OF OKLAHOMA, A.K.A. KEDDO, FOR 2022 REAP GRANTS. CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CERTIFICATE OF AUTHORIZED SIGNATURES, AND RESOLUTIONS FOR 2022 KEDDO REAP GRANT RECEIVING/ REQUISITIONING OFFICERS. ADJOURN.