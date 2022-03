SHADY POINT – Memorial service for Ronald Shelton, 87, of Shady Point is 10 a.m. April 2, 2022 at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born March 2, 1935 in Shady Point to Lula (Winters) Shelton and Noah Shelton and passed away March 24, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

