Panama woman dies in motorcycle accident

A fatality collision occurred Saturday, at approximately 5:58 p.m. on Highway 259, approximately five miles south and seven miles east of Muse in Leflore County.

Jeffrey Armstrong, 28, of Panama, was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle when it wrecked. He was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau with arm injuries. He was treated and released.

Ivy Miles, 21, of Panama was a passenger on the motorcycle. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries. She was transported to Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

Neither were wearing a helmet. The accident is still under investigation by Trooper Josh Blake, assisted by Trooper Cody Jackson, Trooper Matt Dyer and Trooper Tim Baker.