Obituary for Jackie Brown

HOWE – Jackie Morris Brown, 69, of Howe was born Sept. 27, 1952 in Howe to Lloyd and Lois (Faulkenberry) Brown and passed away March 25, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Howe Cemetery with Reverend Marshall Faulkenberry, Jr. and Frankie Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jackie was a longtime and well-known citizen of Howe. He was a 1970 graduate of Howe High School. Jackie was a pitcher in high school and was drafted to pitch for the Kansas City Royals. He was a trucker driver for Rock-It Natural Stone in Wister and a member of Springhill Baptist Church. Jackie also enjoyed visiting with his family and friends.

Surviving family members are his mother, Lois Brown, of Howe; two daughters Amanda Thomas of Midwest City, and Jackquelyn Loubriel of Fort Smith; one son, Daryl Brown, of Jefferson City, Missouri; two sisters Kay Wolf of Sugarloaf Lake, Arkansas, and Marilyn Ray of Wister; one brother, Frankie Brown, of Keota; one granddaughter, Josie Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Brown.

Pallbearers are Caleb Baldwin, Wes Weaver, Garry Hall, Bobby Stacy, Frankie Brown, and Cash Carter.

Honorary pallbearer is Allan Newman

Viewing is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday.

