Heavener edges Wister in tournament finals

WEBBERS FALLS – Heavener’s girls held on to defeat Wister, 12-8, Saturday evening to win the Webbers Falls Tournament after the two teams split games earlier in the day.

Heavener is 4-1 and scheduled to take part in a 3-way Monday at Howe along with Porum. Wister is 13-4 and hosts LeFlore Monday.

The Lady Wolves won the opening game against Wister, 6-5. The Lady Wildcats downed Webbers Falls, 11-1, and defeated Heavener, 11-4, to force the if game.

See the whole story in today’s newsletter or in Thursday’s newspaper.