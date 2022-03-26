Spiro edges Heavener in doubleheader

Spiro bounced back from its’ first loss of the baseball season and stayed perfect in District 3A-7 play Friday by sweeping a pair of games at Heavener.

The Bulldogs, 7-1 and 6-0, won the opener, 4-3, then completed the sweep with a 12-11 victory in extra innings in the second game. Spiro is scheduled to host Checotah Monday.

Heavener is 7-6 overall, 3-5 in district play. The Wolves play again at the Beggs Festival Saturday.

