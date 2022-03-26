Obituary for Sharon Wiles

Sharon Juanita (Roop) Wiles, 76, of Heavener was born June 13, 1945 in Howe to Jerry Edwin and Peggy Joe (Stine) Roop and went to her Heavenly home March 24, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at the Lovings Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Grice and Sally McGowen officiating. Burial will follow in Lovings Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Sharon was a life-long resident of the area and a member of the Lovings Baptist Church.

Sharon’s love of travel and adventure began early in life growing up with her parents and two brothers and two sisters in the Air Force. She attended schools in Texas, Alaska, North Dakota, Florida and Oklahoma.

Sharon graduated from Heavener High School May 23, 1963 and eloped with Raymond L. Wiles, the absolute love of her life, May 25, 1963. They began their marriage together in Seagoville, Texas before moving to Springdale, Arkansas and back to their hometown of Heavener.

Sharon had a great passion for helping others which led her to begin a journey in nursing.

She graduated Sequoyah Practical Nursing School, Fayetteville, Arkansas in October, 1969.

She received her Registered Nurse Degree at Westark Community College in December, 1978.

She received her BSED, general studies at Central State University, Edmund, May 1990. She accomplished all of this while raising her family and helping Raymond with his farm and work.

Her years of nursing experience included: Leflore County Hospital, Poteau 1979 – 1987; Vista Nursing Home, Heavener 1981 – 1984; Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, Poteau January 1987 – April 1987; Kiamichi Technology Center, Poteau June 1984 – June 2005

Sharon always had her “boys” on the television (aka any OU team). Sharon was the happiest with a grandchild or her prized four-legged friend Reese on her lap or nearby her. She was an encourager, a counselor, a best friend to each of them. Sharon knew how to giggle with everyone and make you feel so loved. She was always the first one in the car ready for an adventure. She often checked prices on flights, cruises and beach resorts, whether or not her kiddos thought she was up for it or not. She definitely kept the family on their toes. Sharon also developed a reputation as a wonderful cook and a renowned seamstress. Anytime, anywhere someone needed a meal or clothing item made or repaired, she would be there.

She is survived by two daughters Kim Hall and husband Doug of Heavener, and Kellie Sanders and husband Rodale of Howe; one son Kevin Wiles and wife Karen of Heavener; two sisters Lynne Pitchford and husband Bill of Heavener, and Donna Miller and husband Loyce of Mustang; nine grandchildren Jake and Brittney Hall, Tyler Hall, Chelsie and Trey Weaver, Malorie Hall, Josh and Courtney Wiles, Kyle and Nikki Wiles, Wes and Jasmine Wiles, Shaylie Sanders, and Gunner and Morgan Sanders; 12 great-grandchildren; life-long friend Sally McGowen of Fanshawe; her faithful, four-legged best friend, Reece; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of many friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Wiles of 47 years of marriage; and two brothers, Gary E. Roop and Donald R. Roop.

Sharon left a trail of friends wherever she went.

Pallbearers are her grandchildren.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kiamichi Technology Center Foundation 1509 S. McKenna, Poteau, OK 74953 for student scholarships in memory of Sharon Wiles.

